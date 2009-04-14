Daily Buzz
by
April 14, 2009
Here's what we are reading today.
- "Maggie Gallagher: Don't give up on marriage!," Rod Dreher, Dallas Morning News (April 14, 2009)
- "Changes made to abortion doctor bill," Associated Press (April 13, 2009)
- "Woman, Iowa hospital settle abortion case," Amy Lorentzen, Associated Press (April 14, 2009)
- "Pro-Life News: Abortion Advocates Want Abstinence Cuts, China Gender Gap, Iowa, Nebraska, Indiana," Steven Ertelt, LifeNews.com (April 11, 2009)
- "Tony Blair's faith in new mission," Christopher Landau, BBC News (April 13, 2009)
- "Dubai claims world's first cloned camel," Physorg.com (April 14, 2009)
- "Stowers Institute for Medical Research selects a new president," Jason Gertzen, Kansas City Star (April 13, 2009)
- "Adult stem cells revert to embryonic state," United Press International (April 13, 2009)