Daily Buzz
by
April 3, 2009
Here's what we are reading today.
- "Iowa awaits court ruling on gay marriage," Grant Schulte, USA Today (April 2, 2009)
- "Senate threat kills UM plan for porn film," Gadi Dechter, Laura Smitherman and Stephen Kiehl, The Baltimore Sun (April 3, 2009)
- "Late-term abortion bill gets first OK in House," Jeannine Koranda, The Wichita Eagle (April 3, 2009)
- "Teen abortions at five-year high," BBC News (April 3, 2009)
- "Meltdown impact extends to abortion, birth control," David Crary and Melanie S. Welte, Associated Press (April 3, 2009)
- "The great euthanasia debate," Charlemagne, The Economist (April 2, 2009)
- "An uneasy mix of religion and politics," William M. Daley, Chicago Tribune (April 3, 2009)
- "Human Heart Can Make New Cells," Forbes (April 1, 2009)
- "Unanimous ruling: Iowa marriage no longer limited to one man, one woman," Staff Reports, The Des Moines Register (April 3, 2009)