July 6, 2009
If the Census uses current methods, it would "unmarry people who checked off 'married couples,' " even in states where same-sex marriage is legal...
"Castro's group is one of several church-related unemployment support groups that have formed around the country as the jobless rate reaches heights not seen for decades. On Thursday, the government reported a 9.5 percent unemployment rate for June, the worst in 26 years.
Job seekers can't use God as a reference, and studying Scripture might seem unrelated to grabbing a prospective employer's attention. But church support group members say the meetings aren't just about helping people find the next job; they're also about refining and strengthening their faith along the way."
"The earliest therapeutic breakthroughs are likely to arise from adult stem cells, which exist in everybody in many subtypesblood-producing stem cells in the bone marrow, for example, and stem cells in the brain that can become neurons and other brain cells. "In the short termsay, the next five yearsmost of the therapeutic applications from stem cells will be from adult stem cells," says Steven Stice, director of the Regenerative Bioscience Center at the University of Georgia. Their most likely uses: disorders of the blood and blood vessels, bone, and immune systems, he says.
"God's commands turn out to be doorways to intimacy with Him. And the best kept secret about obedience in the face of a hard temptation is that there is a blessing waiting on the other side. Satan doesn't want us to know that. He would prefer the usual succumb-and-repent routine."