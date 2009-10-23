The radical National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) began circulating a petition this week attacking the Family Research Council for its opposition to the government takeover of healthcare. That of course is nothing new; theyve been attacking us for months. But what is new, is that the petition suggests NARAL may actually support the biblical account of Sarah giving birth to Isaac when she was over 90 years old:

Anti-choice extremists at the Family Research Council are launching an outrageous media and lobbying campaign claiming that Congress' health-care reform bills will deny seniors the medical care they need in order to pay for abortion.

On second thought, suggesting NARAL supports Scripture might be a stretch. But I am sure that if Planned Parenthood and NARAL had been around in Sarahs day they would have been right there, on our dime, helping Sarah end the life of her baby.