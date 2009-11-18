In the Know…
by
Nov. 18, 2009
Here's some articles of interest for this afternoon.
- "Most Americans Against Abortion Coverage in Health Care Bill," Nathan Black, The Christian Post
- "Church, state and gay marriage," Editorial, The Los Angeles Times
- "Iowa conservatives still focused on gay marriage," Mike Glover, Associated Press
- "NJ teen barred from abortion protest sues school," Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press
- "Sex ed. vs. abstinence," Charlie Butts, OneNewsNow
- "Pew: Faith-based initiative still popular," Matthew Hay Brown, The Baltimore Sun
- "Abortion clinic 'bubble' law met by protests," Dan Simmons, Chicago Tribune