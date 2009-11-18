If anyone doubted the Obama Administration was pushing the homosexual agenda - they shouldnt any longer. Dont take it from me. Take it from the highest ranking open homosexual serving in the Administration, John Berry, who is the Director of the Office of Personnel Management, he said this at a gay pride event here in Washington DC.

Their plan is clear and logical. Play the victim and pass hate crimes giving sanctioned and special protected status to those who engage in homosexual behavior. The bill states that Congress has found that: The incidence of violence motivated by the actual or perceived race, color religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability of the victim poses a serious national problem. However, the statistical data does not support such a finding. The FBIs statistics on hate crime actually show a decrease in the number of hate crimes being reported even though there is an increase in the agencies reporting such crime. In the most recent year for which statistics are available, 2007, the FBI found that 7,624 hate crime incidents were reported.2 Racially motivated incidents were 50.8% of the total, followed by religiously motivated incidents at 18.4%, then ones motivated by sexual orientation bias at 16.6%. This is hardly a serious national problem - but lets not let the facts get in the way. Next, as Berry points out, they will continue the victim routine and take this special status into the private workforce and use the weight of the EEOC to force acceptance of not only homosexuality, but cross dressing and other forms of sexual deviancy through the passage of the so-called employment non-discrimination act. What is interesting is there is no evidence that suggests what is called the GLBTQ community is economically disadvantaged, in fact, they enjoy a higher standard of living than heterosexuals. Once private businesses are forced to hire cross dressers and homosexuals the next target is the military. If private employers cant discriminate then neither should our nations military. And once our nations military falls - the defense of marriage Act will be utterly defenseless, leaving rouge judges and liberal legislators to impose their radical views on the entire nation.

Dont doubt for a minute that they have a plan and they are working their plan.