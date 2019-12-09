The 2020 Obamacare Open Enrollment Period spans November 1 through December 15, 2019 for most states. During this time, Americans will be able to sign up for Obamacare plans and many will receive taxpayer-funded subsidies to help pay for these plans.

FRC and the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) have completed the sixth annual review of elective abortion coverage in individual health insurance plans offered on state exchanges under Obamacare at Obamacareabortion.com.

Our investigation found that more locales than ever before are providing abortion-only plans. This means that Americans have much less choice over whether their healthcare plan covers abortion or not. Since last year’s open enrollment, the total number of plans increased modestly from 1,000 to 1,120. The percentage of total plans covering elective abortion rose 4 percent over this period from 65 percent of plans (650) in 2019 to 69 percent of plans (777) in 2020. While 26 states have opted out of abortion coverage by prohibiting plans that cover elective abortion on their Obamacare exchanges, 24 states and the District of Columbia continue to allow abortion-funding insurance plans. An estimated 777 plans cover elective abortion for the 2020 enrollment period.

A majority of Americans still strongly oppose the use of their tax dollars to fund abortion. Unfortunately, several states have acted against American attitudes towards abortion funding. This year alone, Illinois and Maine passed state abortion mandates that force every insurance carrier in the state to cover elective abortions. Now, residents in these states join the residents of California and New York who are also forced to pay for abortion in their healthcare plans.

Consumers have a right to know where exactly their money is going to make truly informed healthcare decisions that do not conflict with their conscience. Obamacareabortion.com was designed to help you determine if a health insurance plan covers elective abortion before you decide which plan to select. To find out if a health insurance plan covers elective abortion, click on your state on the interactive map. After clicking on your state, a summary of all the insurance carriers offering individual and family plans in your state (or federally-facilitated) exchange will appear. The page identifies each of the offered exchange plans in your state, and whether or not those plans cover elective abortion.

By law, insurance companies on the Obamacare exchanges must disclose whether their plans cover elective abortion. The disclosures should be appearing in each plan’s Summary of Benefits and Coverage. Unfortunately, there were a few carriers whose number of plans and whether they covered elective abortion were inconclusive. If you find an insurance carrier marked “Unknown,” this means that we have searched their publicly available online documents and contacted them, but still have no clear information about their coverage. We encourage you to contact us at info@obamacareabortion.com if you find any additional or conflicting information regarding the abortion coverage policy of your plan.