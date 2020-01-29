There is an urgent need in the United States to institute laws that protect fetal remains in order to protect the dignity of unborn children. This should not be a controversial issue. Yet abortion suppliers such as Planned Parenthood oppose efforts to protect fetal dignity because it would impact their money-making fetal body parts trade.

Abortions, miscarriages, and stillbirths are tragic in their own right, but it is also a tragedy that abortion suppliers are able to sell or dispose of the fetal remains like a piece of trash in certain states while making a profit off of the fetal remains in others. This state of affairs has undoubtedly contributed to an environment where people like Dr. Kermit Gosnell stored fetuses in bags and bottles throughout his office or the disturbing case of the deceased Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who had 2,246 fetal remains stored in a garage at his home.

In response, FRC has compiled a fetal dignity map which highlights each state’s fetal dignity laws, allowing individuals throughout the country to see just how much work needs to be done in their state in order to respect fetal remains.

Pennsylvania’s House Bill 1890 is a prime example of a fetal dignity bill that should be supported by all, but pro-abortion politicians still find a way to oppose it. This bill requires abortionists to cremate or bury the remains of babies they abort, unless the mother decides they want the remains buried in a place other than the customary health care provider’s location. In this case, the mother would be responsible for the burial or cremation and the cost associated with it. This bill offers a humane response to aborted fetal remains by requiring the burial or cremation of the remains instead of allowing them to be sold, harvested, or used for research.

However, state representatives such as Mary Isaacson, a Democrat representing Philadelphia, oppose this bill by claiming it “harasses abortion providers.” It is evident that Democrats are more concerned with the ability of abortion suppliers to make a profit than they are with women’s health care and the life that was lost.

There is a solid case for Republicans to make in support of fetal dignity laws. For one, the fetal remains would not be allowed to be sold for profit by abortion facilities to make money and continue to grow their business and would instead be required to be buried with dignity.

It also allows for families to grieve properly through the devastation that comes with losing a child to miscarriage. FRC’s Katherine Johnson put it perfectly in her latest analysis: “Women who have miscarriages should be able to receive death certificates that provide validation and dignity to the loss of their children.” Women receiving a death certificate after a miscarriage is an aspect that is often forgotten when discussing fetal dignity laws. It is important that states acknowledge that when a miscarriage happens, a woman and her family has indeed lost a child. Perhaps because of this, not all Democrats are against fetal dignity laws. In fact, 15 Democratic Pennsylvania representatives joined Republicans in supporting the recent PA HB 1890. In a polarized political environment like the one that exists now, this points towards how sensible these fetal dignity laws are. This recent bill is a positive step in the right direction in ensuring that all fetal remains are treated with the respect that every person deserves.

Every deceased human deserves to be treated with respect, including unborn children who unfortunately never had the opportunity to take their first breath. It is truly saddening that abortion suppliers like Planned Parenthood can get away with claiming to help women when in reality they are using women and their babies to make a profit. There is no reason that abortion suppliers should be allowed to dispose of fetal remains like normal people dispose of their trash.

Hopefully, states will follow the Pennsylvania legislature’s lead to ensure that all fetal remains are treated with dignity and all families are given this right to properly bury or cremate their child. Make sure to check out our new fetal dignity map to see if your state protects the dignity of all fetal remains.