*Editor’s note: This poem was written by Judy Lamberson Smith of Lakeland, Florida. It is reprinted here with permission.



All I want is a chance

To see what I might become.

To run barefoot in the grass

Feeling the warmth of the sun.



All I want is a chance

To learn to read and write,

Gaze at a starry sky,

And try to fly a kite.



All I want is a chance

To see how tall I will grow,

Pet a pup, pick a flower,

Play in newly fallen snow.



All I want is a chance

To see how far I can go in school,

Make friends, sing a song,

And learn the Golden Rule.



But I didn’t get that chance.

It all ended one day.

Don’t know why or how,

– PAIN –

And then I went away.



You see, I died before I was born.

Did anybody cry for me or mourn?

There were so many things to see and do.

Above all…

To know your love,

And to show my love for you.



All I wanted was a chance!