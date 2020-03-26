The world is reeling from the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19). For many, our entire way of life has been upended by a novel virus that health experts say presents a particular risk to our elderly and immunocompromised friends and neighbors.

As Christians, we know that one of our greatest spiritual weapons is prayer (Eph. 6:18). But what exactly should Christians pray about amidst these trying times? FRC’s President, Tony Perkins, recently released nine prayer points to guide us in prayer. Each point provides a specific way for Christians to pray during the ongoing crisis.

As the nation continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus, governors around the country have issued stay-at-home orders, telling citizens to avoid non-essential work and errands. Tens of millions of Americans are teleworking, and people are intentionally avoiding public places. But as the majority of our fellow citizens quarantine and practice social-distancing, American health care workers and first responders are on the front lines, providing essential care to those directly affected by the virus. There are five specific ways Christians can pray for these workers.

First, pray that doctors and nurses will have wisdom as they care for patients. COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a new virus, and medical professionals and scientists are still learning about it. Therefore, doctors need discernment when deciding how to treat each patient, especially those with underlying medical conditions. Pray that they will have wisdom and empathy when conversing with the patients’ family and loved ones.

Second, pray for the physical health and well-being of these workers. Health care workers, especially those working in hospitals, are working 12-hour shifts, 3-4 times a week. Many of these workers are physically exhausted, and the virus consumes their thoughts. Pray they have endurance and strength in the days and weeks ahead. Pray their immune systems remain strong and that they will not contract the virus.

Third, pray for their mental fortitude and encouragement. Nurses and doctors are tired, and they are interacting daily with those who have the virus. With no foreseeable end to the crisis, and with all indications pointing to a major influx of positive tests, it is easy to become discouraged. Pray that those on the front lines would fight discouragement and find joy amidst their work.

Fourth, hospitals in states hit particularly hard by the outbreak are reporting a shortage of medical equipment such as masks and ventilators. Pray that local, state, and federal authorities, working together with medical equipment providers, will be able to meet these needs. Pray that any shortages will quickly be met and that hospitals and clinics will have the life-saving equipment they need to meet increased demand.

Finally, pray for the families of our health care workers. Many health care workers are self-quarantining at home, afraid they might become a carrier to their families. Pray for the spouses and children whose routines have been upended by the outbreak. They, too, are making tremendous sacrifices during these challenging times.