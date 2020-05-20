When Guinevere sang about “The Lusty Month of May” in Camelot, I am quite sure she did not have this in mind.

May has been deemed “Sex Ed For All Month” by the powerful lobby shops pushing radical sex ed on children.

Planned Parenthood has its blood-drenched hands in this new effort, but the chief force behind “Sex Ed for All Month” is the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the U.S. (SIECUS), the oldest architect of institutional sex ed.

The full name for the May campaign is: Sex Ed For All Month: Accessing Power, Information, and Rights.

Sex ed is no longer about education. It’s about indoctrination. Programs normalize youth sex and promote the concept of “sexual rights” and radical sexual ideology for youth.

It’s about power and rights.

SEICUS’s new sex-positive brand is: “Sex Ed for Social Change.” To them, sex ed is “a golden opportunity to create a culture shift” on issues like “reproductive justice” (a.k.a. abortion) and “LGBTQ equality” and “dismantling white supremacy.”

Wow. No wonder parents are concerned that sex ed has become a vehicle for sexual and political indoctrination!

Family Research Council has released a new pamphlet with research into the dangerous, anti-science sex ed programs on offer in many public schools today, and the powerful organizations behind it all.

Most states do not (yet) require school districts to use a politicized age-inappropriate curriculum. Often the curriculum choice is left to the county or school district, which means the curriculum decision is much closer to the decision-makers that matter: parents.

There are good sex ed programs in use today, but they don’t have multi-million-dollar lobby shops backing them. What they need is an army of the real stakeholders—parents and children—backing them. Sex Education in Public Schools: Sexualization of Children and LGBT Indoctrination offers action steps for parents in their fight to protect the health and innocence of their children and all children.