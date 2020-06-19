Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Washington Update: “Supreme Court Rewrites Civil Rights Act”

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on the Civil Rights Act that poses a dangerous threat to religious liberty.

2. Washington Update: “Planned Parenthood's Black Lies Matter Too”

It’s okay to protest a black man's death. But, why aren’t there Black Lives Matter protestors outside of the city's abortion clinics, where more African-American babies are aborted than born?

3. Blog: “The Supreme Court Goes Rogue on Sex Discrimination”

Sadly, the Supreme Court has yet again overstepped its power to achieve a desired policy goal which Congress has repeatedly refused to implement, and which is harmful to society.

4. Blog: “What is the Role of the Church Amidst Troubling Times?”

Christians are called to bear witness to the truth. This is not easy, but it is important to allow oneself to be guided by what is right and not by fear.

5. Washington Watch: Dave Brat blames the lack of moral foundation and education for the collapse of cities like Seattle

Dr. Dave Brat, Dean of the School of Business at Liberty University, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the ideology driving the creation of the Seattle “autonomous zone” and those calling for the elimination of police departments.

6. Washington Watch: Jeff Sessions says the dividing line between liberals and Middle America is the disrespect for truth

Jeff Sessions, former U.S. Senator from Alabama, joined Tony Perkins to discuss how the effort to eliminate police departments promotes lawlessness.

7. Washington Watch: Sen. Josh Hawley blasts SCOTUS for taking the legislative mantle from Congress on sex

Josh Hawley, U.S. Senator from Missouri, joined Tony Perkins to discuss yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling redefining sex in federal law.

For more from FRC, visit our website at frc.org, our blog at frcblog.org, our Facebook page, Twitter account, and Instagram account. Get the latest on what FRC is saying about the current issues of the day that impact the state of faith, family, and freedom, both domestically and abroad. Check out “The 7” at the end of every week to get our highlights of the week’s trending items. Have a great weekend!