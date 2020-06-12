Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Washington Update: “Like a Tweet, Lose a Lease”

For Birmingham Pastor Chris Hodges, a handful of "likes" were all it took to make the biggest church in Alabama homeless.

2. Washington Update: “From Riots to Repentance”

On Sunday, some demonstrations in Washington, D.C., took a different turn. Riots turned into rallies for reflection and repentance as hundreds of evangelicals in the D.C. area led a march. Together, different generations and races called for the church to rise up and help heal our nation.

3. Washington Update: “The George Floyd Culprit No One's Talking about”

Derek Chauvin was no saint. That much was known long before his knee crushed the life out of George Floyd. After racking up 17 complaints in 19 years, the question most people have is -- what was he still doing on the police force anyway?

4. Blog: “Governments Are Allowing Unrestricted Protests. So Why Are Churches Still Restricted?”

Since March, churches all over America have suspended in person worship services to comply with social distancing guidelines. The same cannot be said of many of the protestors in recent days.

5. Blog: “Prayerfully Responding to Civil Unrest”

As our nation faces brokenness and rioting, we must turn to the Lord and his word. Here are some ways we can prayerfully respond to the current civil unrest in our nation.

6. Washington Watch: Dr. Albert Mohler talks about the ironic timing of his new book, The Gathering Storm

Dr. Albert Mohler, President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, joined Tony Perkins to discuss his new book, The Gathering Storm: Secularism, Culture, and the Church.

7. Washington Watch: Joe diGenova argues that defunding the police is an experiment in communism

Joe diGenova, Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, joined Sarah Perry to discuss the Left’s efforts to defund the police.

