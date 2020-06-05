Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Washington Update: “What We Need Is Hope”

In a nation as torn and hurting as ours, there are powerful moments breaking through the chaos to remind us: darkness will not have the last word.

2. Washington Update: “The Slow Burn of America”

Mob violence and police brutality spring from the same fountain: moral bankruptcy. The abuse of power, disregard for human life, and uncontrolled rage we’re witnessing in cities across our country, all flow from a society that is rapidly losing a sense of right and wrong.

3. Publication: Biblical Principles for Political Engagement: Worldview, Issues, and Voting

How should Christians think about voting and politics and what role do they play? Family Research Council provides biblical wisdom and clear answers to these pivotal questions.

4. Blog: “We Must Never Forget the Tiananmen Square Massacre”

For the past 30 years, crowds have gathered in Hong Kong on June 4th to mourn the infamous massacre of student demonstrators in Tiananmen Square. This year, no legal vigil was permitted, and many fear the Chinese government is silencing Hong Kong dissenters much like they did in 1989.

5. Washington Watch: DOJ’s Eric Dreiband highlights his team’s work in the trenches restoring freedom in coronavirus

Eric Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the DOJ’s involvement in states where religious freedom is in jeopardy.

6. Washington Watch: Ken Blackwell says the rule of law must win when the other choice is cultural chaos

Ken Blackwell, former mayor of Cincinnati and FRC’s Senior Fellow for Human Rights and Constitutional Governance, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the growing unrest across the country.

7. Washington Watch: Rev. Vincent Mathews, Jr. insists the church is essential to breaking down the barriers dividing us

Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., World Missions President for Church of God in Christ, the largest African American Pentecostal denomination, joined Tony Perkins to discuss how to bring healing that is urgently needed for our nation.

