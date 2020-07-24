Here are "The 7" top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Washington Update: "Left Comes for Religious Hospitals with Surgical Precision"

Six activists on the Supreme Court think they've done everyone a favor by ordering America to help a woman live as a man. But what about religious hospitals that refuse to embrace the Left's radical views? We need justices who will stand up and protect them.

2. Washington Update: "Like a Mob to the Flame"

It looked like something out of a 2015 news report -- a picture from ISIS, maybe, torching its way through Mosul. But the charred pews and collapsed roof were not the work of Islamic terrorists, but America's own.

3. Blog: "Transgenderism is Now Rated G"

The Baby-Sitters Club is a new Netflix series based on the popular children's books by the same name published in the late '80s and early '90s. Unfortunately, parents who fondly remember the books from their own childhood should think twice before allowing their impressionable children to watch this G-rated show.

4. Blog: "During the Pandemic, the Trump Administration Is Continuing to Protect Religious Freedom"

The Trump Administration recently announced further steps to protect religious freedom during the coronavirus pandemic. No matter the situation our country faces, the Office of Civil Rights at HHS is on duty, protecting the guard rails of civil rights like religious freedom.

5. Washington Watch: Katharine Gorka insists turning America around will require teaching civics and founding principles

Katharine Gorka, Director of Civil Society and the American Dialogue at The Heritage Foundation's Feulner Institute, joined Sarah Perry on Washington Watch to discuss her op-ed "Standing Up to 'Wokeness' and the Intolerance of the Mob."

6. Washington Watch: Lindsey Burke talks about the explosion of Pandemic Pods, a neighborhood homeschooling solution

Lindsey Burke, Director for the Center for Education Policy and Will Skillman Fellow in Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation, joined Sarah Perry on Washington Watch to share how 'Pandemic Pods' are fundamentally reshaping K-12 education and might be an option for parents looking at alternatives to public schools.

7. Washington Watch: Bob Fu describes the living nightmare of Chinese Christians who are brutalized for their faith

Bob Fu, FRC's Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom and Founder/President of the China Aid Association, joined Sarah Perry on Washington Watch to discuss a new video emerging of well-known house churches in China coming under attack by paramilitary police, and also on the latest situation in Hong Kong as the Chinese Communists persecute both Christians and dissidents.

For more from FRC, visit our website at frc.org, our blog at frcblog.com, our Facebook page, Twitter account, and Instagram account. Get the latest on what FRC is saying about the current issues of the day that impact the state of faith, family, and freedom, both domestically and abroad. Check out "The 7" at the end of every week to get our highlights of the week's trending items. Have a great weekend!