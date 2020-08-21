Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Resource: Pro-Life Maps: Defund Abortion Providers

Leftist activists are calling for increased taxpayer funding of abortions. And despite state and federal efforts to spare taxpayers from being forced to fund the abortion industry, the industry still receives millions of dollars each year in taxpayer money. Family Research Council has released a newly updated pro-life map that tracks state funding of the abortion industry.

2. Publication: Biblical Principles for Human Sexuality

What does the Bible teach about sexuality and how should Christians respond to the culture’s view on sexuality? This publication will help today's Christians answer these questions by surveying key passages of Scripture that speak directly to human sexuality, as well as consulting the wisdom of pastors and theologians throughout church history.

3. Blog: “The 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial: Life, Liberty, and Legacy”

The history of the United States is preserved in monuments and memorials and our nation’s capital is home to some of the world’s most recognizable and frequently visited monuments. In this edition of our Monument Blog Series, we explore the historical and spiritual themes depicted in the 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial.

4. Blog: “And to the Oligarchy for Which It Stands”

The U.S. Constitution explicitly places “all legislative power” into the hands of Congress. This is far from being the case today. The U.S. Supreme Court has assumed a level of authority that significantly alters the contours of our constitutional structure and threatens the very notion of our republic.

5. Washington Watch: Doug Wilson offers practical advice on how churches can start their own Christian schools

Doug Wilson, Pastor of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, and board member of Logos School, joined Tony Perkins to discuss what pastors and churches need to know about starting a Christian school.

6. Washington Watch: Sen. Kevin Cramer opens up about keeping an eternal perspective in times of great joy and loss

On Faith & Freedom Friday, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) joined Tony to share about his faith journey with the Lord and how he sees public service as a ministry and calling. He opens up about the tragic loss of his son, Isaac, and the ways God has brought forth grace and redemption through that challenge.

7. Washington Watch: Rep. Chip Roy shares how the centrality of his faith inspires him to defend our fundamental freedoms

On Faith & Freedom Friday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) joined Tony to discuss his faith journey with the Lord and how it informs his passion for defending our fundamental freedoms. He also opens up about trusting God and persevering amidst a surprising cancer diagnosis at 39 years old.

For more from FRC, visit our website at frc.org, our blog at frcblog.com, our Facebook page, Twitter account, and Instagram account. Get the latest on what FRC is saying about the current issues of the day that impact the state of faith, family, and freedom, both domestically and abroad.