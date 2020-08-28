Here are "The 7" top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: The Sticking Point with Mandatory Vaccines

Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver recently promised to make a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory and members of a Virginia House committee killed two bills that would have added a religious exemption to the mandate. Americans must decide if they want to live with this form of soft despotism. Will they live in freedom? Or live in fear?

2. Update: Anchorage Therapy Ban Not Anchored in Truth

Recently, the Anchorage (Alaska) Assembly passed an ordinance to prohibit sexual orientation or gender identity change efforts by any licensed professional counselor. The ordinance violates a number of constitutional and core ethical principles of the counseling profession. Even after widespread community opposition, the Anchorage Assembly chose to move forward with a measure that is not anchored in constitutional law, professional ethics, or scientific truth.

3. Blog: "Snopes Overlooks the Facts in Its Fact-Check of the Senate Born-Alive Vote"

By omitting several key elements of the abortion survival debate, Snopes' fact-check of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (SB 311) presented a biased appraisal of the issue. The so-called "fact check" is a lackluster attempt to provide cover for U.S. senators who failed to support federal protections against infanticide.

4. Blog: "Pro-Life Until Natural Death"

Physician-assisted suicide (PAS) has grown in popularity due to an ideological shift and the personal experiences of numerous individuals. Scripture continually speaks of the inherent value of human life, whether that is of an unborn child or an elderly person. Instead of ending lives, God calls us to celebrate life and trust Him during times of suffering.

5. Washington Watch: Rep. Louie Gohmert can't believe that Amazon continues to plead ignorant about the disgraced SPLC

Louie Gohmert, U.S. Representative for the 1st district of Texas and Member of the House Judiciary Committee, joined Tony Perkins to discuss GOP House Members asking Jeff Bezos to explain Amazon's reliance on the scandal plagued Southern Poverty Law Center.

6. Washington Watch: Sen. Roy Blunt reminds voters that this election isn't about personalities, it's about policies

Roy Blunt, U.S. Senator from Missouri, joined Tony Perkins to discuss an overview of this week's RNC Convention.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: Michelle Bachmann, Mike Johnson, Rob McCoy, Carter Conlon

Each week until the election, FRC and FRC Action will host a special Pray Vote Stand broadcast to equip you to pray, vote, and stand for biblical truth. We'll have experts, elected leaders, and Christian leaders join us for these half-hour programs that will help you see through the fog that's being created by the biased lenses of the traditional media.

