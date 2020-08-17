Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Publication: Why Every Church Should Start a Christian School

Nearly 90 percent of children raised in Christian homes spend 30 to 35 hours a week in public schools typically run by people who do not hold a biblical worldview. We don’t need to retreat from the world, but we must stop outsourcing education.

2. Blog: “The NBA Stays Silent on China’s Atrocities While Raking in Billions”

The NBA has recently used its platform to emphasize “social justice” issues but has shown a pattern of silence on human rights issues abroad. The NBA’s business partner, Nike, uses Uyghur forced labor to produce shoes and there are reports suggesting an NBA China academy abuses its players.

3. Blog: “Vice President Mike Pence’s Visit to Florida: Life is Winning in America”

Recently, Vice President Mike Pence became the first vice president to visit a pro-life pregnancy resource center. Pence joined the Susan B. Anthony List in Florida to begin a multistate tour called “Life Wins.” The tour seeks to draw a sharp contrast between President Trump’s pro-life record and the pro-choice stance of his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

4. Blog: “The Korean War Memorial: A Tribute to Sacrifice”

The history of the United States is preserved in monuments, memorials, and. Our nation’s capital is home to some of the world’s most recognizable and frequently visited monuments. In this edition of our Monument Blog Series, we explore the historical and spiritual themes depicted in the Korean War Memorial.

5. Washington Watch: Ken Blackwell warns that Harris is an extreme pick meant to please the Left’s woke cultural warriors

Ken Blackwell, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Human Rights and Constitutional Governance, joined Tony Perkins to discuss how Black Lives Matter influenced Joe Biden’s choice of running mate, the real agenda behind Black Lives Matter, and on the resignation of Seattle’s first black police chief.

6. Washington Watch: Pastor Rob McCoy describes the lengths CA has taken to try to shut his church services down

Rob McCoy, Pastor of Godspeak Calvary Chapel, joined Tony Perkins to discuss his decision to hold church services in violation of a court restraining order prohibiting his church from holding services and an update on his court appearance yesterday.

7. Washington Watch: Mike Donnelly explains what’s behind the massive boom in homeschooling

Mike Donnelly, Senior Counsel and Director of Global Outreach at Homeschool Legal Defense Association, joined Tony Perkins to discuss why parents are choosing to homeschool, the legal steps involved in switching to homeschooling, and how parents can pull their children out of public school.

