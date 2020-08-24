New Blog Series: The Monuments of Washington, D.C.
The history of the United States is preserved in archives, books, and the collective memory of the American people. It is also preserved through monuments and memorials that visually represent the extraordinary history of our nation.
To tell these stories and remind ourselves of the importance of these memorials, Family Research Council has a new blog series highlighting the most recognizable and popular monuments in our nation's capital. This series devotes particular attention to the historical and spiritual themes depicted in each monument, sharing some not so well-known facts about their history, design, and symbolic meaning that shed light on our nation's deep religious heritage.
This series aims to inspire the next generation to see the importance of these monuments and to remind us of the virtues and lessons that they memorialize.
- The Lincoln Memorial: A Monument to Unity in a Time of Discord
- The World War II Memorial: A Tribute to Our Nation’s Heroes
- The Joan of Arc Memorial: A Tribute to Courage and Faith
- The Korean War Memorial: A Tribute to Sacrifice
- The 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial: Life, Liberty, and Legacy
- The Japanese American Memorial: A Monument to Reconciliation
- The Martin Luther King Memorial: A Monument to Justice and Peace