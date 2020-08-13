The Time Is Now to Rethink Public Education
by
Aug. 13, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown public education into turmoil. But well before the pandemic, serious problems with religious freedom, leftist indoctrination, and exploitive sex education have run rampant in public schools. For believers, the situation could not be more clear. The time is now to rethink public education. For more, explore these new FRC resources:
- Washington Watch with Tony Perkins: Education Special, Episode 1 – Cathy Ruse explores the plague of morally toxic public schools and what to do if your child has to stay in public schools, Mary Rice Hasson explains why parents should consider pulling their children from public schools, and Candice Dugger discusses how parents can make the transition from public school into homeschooling and other alternatives.
- Washington Watch with Tony Perkins: Education Special, Episode 2 – Mike Donnelly discusses why parents are choosing to homeschool, the legal steps involved in switching to homeschooling, and how parents can pull their children out of public school. Cathy Duffy explains how parents who are making the transition from public school to homeschool can go about selecting a curriculum, resources, and find support groups/co-ops. Lawana Perkins explores why parents should consider taking the homeschool journey.
- Rather Than Reopen, It’s Time to Rethink Government Education by Cathy Ruse and Tony Perkins. This National Review op-ed makes it clear that there is no better time to make a change than right now, when public education is in chaos.
- Why Every Church Should Start a Christian School by Joseph Backholm. This new FRC publication makes a clear-cut case that churches need to build the communities and institutions that allow the gospel to be the most significant influence on our children.
- Coronavirus, Education, and Tofu: Why Choice is the Solution to the Education Conundrum by Joseph Backholm
- Sex Education in Public Schools: Sexualization of Children and LGBT Indoctrination by Cathy Ruse. This new FRC brochure illustrates how sex education has given way to the sexualization of children and LGBT indoctrination.