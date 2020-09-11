Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: ‘It’s Not a Reformation, It’s a Revolution’

When the citizens are marching in the streets with guns to protect their property, we’ve got a big problem. Lawlessness is breaking out around the country as some cities have allowed burning, looting, and nightly violence to continue.

2. Update: Trump Puts Fed Wokeness to Sleep

Openly Marxist forces have made their way into our schools, our media, our government, and our streets, threatening to destroy the liberties we prize. Most recently, federal agencies have been holding mandatory re-education trainings telling federal employees that “virtually all white people contribute to racism,” or forcing them to admit they “benefit from racism.”

3. Blog: California Is Fining Churches for Using Common Sense

Even though the First Amendment clearly protects religious liberty, California continues to hinder churches’ efforts to reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic. And, in addition to statewide restrictions preventing churches from resuming in-person services, California churches are also facing opposition at the local level.

4. Blog: Today’s “Acceptable” Racism

Americans are engulfed in a contentious discussion about racism. The recorded death of George Floyd has led to the public demanding an end to police brutality. Many individuals and organizations have embraced the slogan, “Black lives matter.” But does our society mean what it says? Does it truly care about all black lives?

5. Washington Watch: Franklin Graham calls on America to fill the National Mall with ‘people of prayer’ on Sept. 26

Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, joined Tony Perkins to discuss hurricane relief efforts, the Washington Prayer March 2020 and the Left’s criticism of his prayer at the RNC Convention.

6. Washington Watch: Al Mohler argues that the call to erase Jefferson & Washington isn’t reformation, it’s revolution

Dr. Albert Mohler, President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and author of The Gathering Storm: Secularism, Culture, and the Church, joined Tony Perkins to discuss what insight we can gain from scripture about lawlessness.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: Conflicting Worldviews

“The 2020 election is not about personalities, parties, or even politics. It is an election to determine the dominant worldview in America.” Tony Perkins discusses how to pray, vote, and stand amid warring worldviews with guests George Barna, Jack Hibbs, and more.

