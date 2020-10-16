Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Barrett Gives Senate Cause for Confirm

In the recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings for nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee took turns testing the fitness of Judge Barrett to serve as a Supreme Court Justice. But for the Left, this wasn't a sincere discussion about America’s highest court—it was a campaign rally. And a revealing one at that.

2. Blog: Christian Voting Myth #3: “I Don’t Like Either Candidate, So What’s the Point?”

In an ideal world, you would always have the option to vote for really great people that you agree with in every respect. In the real world, however, sometimes there is no different option. What should you do then? In part 3 of our 4-part series dedicated to debunking common Christian voting myths we unpack the myth: “I Don’t Like Either Candidate, So What’s the Point?”

3. Blog: Senate Democrats: Tone-Deaf on Religious Freedom

Throughout the recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Democrats used Amy Coney Barrett as a political prop for their re-election campaigns. Senator Mazie Hirono from Hawaii turned in one of the worst performances on day three of the confirmation hearing—exhibiting a tone-deafness to religious freedom that was almost bizarre.

4. Washington Watch: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya warns that the government’s virus policies don’t fit with the virus science

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the Great Barrington Declaration he co-authored that calls for a herd immunity response to COVID-19.

5. Washington Watch: Andrew Bostom warns against the dangerous side effects of the current, oppressive virus policies

Dr. Andrew Bostom, Epidemiologist and Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Brown University, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the Great Barrington Declaration that calls for a herd immunity response to COVID-19.

6. Freedom Sunday broadcast

At Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, Tony joined Pastor Jack Hibbs in hosting Freedom Sunday, an in-person church service, to encourage the church to choose faith over fear.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: You Deserve to Know

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed Bishop Larry Jackson, Dave Brat, Joseph Backholm, and Chad Connelly to take a look at what the Left isn’t telling you about its agenda for the courts, religious freedom, and the future of this country.

For more from FRC, visit our website at frc.org, our blog at frcblog.com, our Facebook page, Twitter account, and Instagram account. Get the latest on what FRC is saying about the current issues of the day that impact the state of faith, family, and freedom, both domestically and abroad.

Family Research Council's vision is a prevailing culture in which all human life is valued, families flourish, and religious liberty thrives. Join us to learn about FRC's work and see how you can help advance faith, family, and freedom.