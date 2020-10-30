Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Blog: Judging Amy: The Left’s Proclivity for Believing and Empowering Women Is Limited To Their Own

“Believe women.” The slogan, born out of the #MeToo movement, was a common refrain during the Senate Judiciary hearings in September 2018. But, during the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett the Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary—as well as members of the media—refused to take the judge at her word.

2. Blog: Nagorno-Karabakh: Where Armenian Christians Are Fighting for Their Lives

On October 1, 2020, a violent and dangerous war erupted in a tiny Christian enclave—a spot on the globe few Americans can probably find: Nagorno-Karabakh. In his pursuit to further Islamize the region, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has financed Syrian jihadi mercenaries—reportedly thousands of them—to increase attacks on this Armenian territory.

3. FREE Voter Guide: Text your zip code to 53445 for your FREE Voter Guide

Wouldn’t you like to know if someone on your ballot supports partial-birth abortion BEFORE you vote? What about a candidate that supports restricting gun rights or is endorsed by Bernie Sanders? FRC Action has the quickest voter education tool ever created. Simply Text your zip code to 53445 right now and you’ll get FRC Action’s FREE voter guide for the candidates on your ballot.

4. Washington Watch: Ken Blackwell argues most rioters in Philly weren't seeking justice, they were seeking new Nikes

Ken Blackwell, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Human Rights and Constitutional Governance, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the riots in Philadelphia.

5. Washington Watch: Andrew Bostom says that ‘absolutely’ the media is stoking virus panic for political purposes

Dr. Andrew Bostom, Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Brown University, joined Tony Perkins to share how the media has politicized COVID-19.

6. Washington Watch: James Lee agrees major polling houses are skewing the results to suppress the GOP vote

James Lee, CEO and Founder of Susquehanna Polling & Research, Inc, joined Tony Perkins to discuss how the media polls may be overstating Democratic strength in order to dampen Republican turnout.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: Time to Choose

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed David Benham, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. James Lankford, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. Boykin to discuss how we, by the Lord’s strength, can help our nation.