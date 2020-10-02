Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Nancy Pelosi Is "Not Going to Get Into" Defending Religious Liberty?

In recent days, as the list of leading Supreme Court candidates has narrowed, top Democrats have launched unfair and unconstitutional attacks against Amy Coney Barrett for her Catholic faith, suggesting that her beliefs may render her unfit for public office.

2. Update: The Attacks on Judge Barrett's Faith Are Despicable and Must be Condemned

Amy Coney Barrett is a favorite among many religious conservatives but has been attacked by the Left not only for her position on judicial interpretation but for something far more personal -- and protected -- under that same Constitution: her Christian, specifically Catholic, faith.

3. Blog: Armenia: An Unwelcome Conflict and a Call to Prayer

In recent days, violence has erupted in Armenia’s corner of the world. This involves Christian Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh versus Muslim Azerbaijan. And now, Islamist Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has entered the fray, fueled by his dream of a neo-Ottoman caliphate.

4. Blog: Presidential Order Recognizes All Newborn Life is Precious

President Trump recently signed an Executive Order (EO) that reinforces existing protections for children born premature, with disabilities, or in medical distress, including infants who survive abortion. The Executive Order on Protecting Vulnerable Newborn and Infant Children responds to credible concerns that some hospitals have refused to provide medical screening and stabilizing treatment to such infants.

5. Washington Watch: Secretary Ben Carson sets out to empower the faith community with HUD's new Mustard Seed Series

Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the launch of the Mustard Seed Series, a HUD initiative that will highlight how the faith-based community is working to help some of society’s most vulnerable.

6. Washington Watch: James O'Keefe exposes a massive voter fraud ring in Minneapolis driven by Rep. Omar supporters

James O’Keefe, Founder of Project Veritas, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the organization's undercover investigation exposing a cash-for-ballots voter fraud scheme in Minnesota.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: The Courts

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand Tony welcomed Pastor Garrett Booth, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Travis Weber, and Dr. Mark Harris to discuss the state of the Supreme Court in light of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

