Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Big Tech: ‘The Single Greatest Threat To Free Speech in America’

In the recent Senate hearing addressing Big Tech CEOs, it was clear that there is one thing both parties agree on, and that’s reining in Big Tech. They may have different motives, but Republicans and Democrats share a distrust of America’s social media moguls.

2. Update: In Philly, Coordinated Terrorism Becomes Reality

In Philadelphia, the city council's $33 million in police cuts has proven to be an example of what not to do. The city of so-called Brotherly Love is now seeing the Left’s rally cry for what it truly is: dangerous to communities and deadly to the economy.

3. Blog: After Election Day Is Over, Christians Must Continue Engaging the Culture

No matter what the results of this election may bring, Christians cannot “check out” and take a vacation from political engagement. As Christians, we must have a long-term perspective. Our engagement in the public square does not start and stop based on election cycles.

4. Blog: Supreme Court Takes a Look at Religious Liberty for Adoption Providers in Fulton Case

Recently, the Supreme Court heard telephonic oral arguments in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, a case that concerns the right of religious foster care agencies to speak and act consistently with their sincerely held religious beliefs.

5. Washington Watch: Ken Blackwell says both sides have an interest in proving that this was a fair & honest process

Ken Blackwell, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Human Rights and Constitutional Governance and Chairman of the Board for the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, joined Tony Perkins to discuss what was happening in the battleground states.

6. Washington Watch: Franklin Graham insists that voting for a candidate means signing on to their party platform too

Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, joined Tony Perkins to discuss Samaritan Purse’s relief efforts in Louisiana, and his thoughts on an election offering two polar-opposite visions for America.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: Prayer Call

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed Michele Bachmann and Jack Hibbs to a special time of prayer, to seek—above all—the Lord’s provision for our nation.