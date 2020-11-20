Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Trump Team Looks at Cause and Elect

In courtrooms across the country, the Trump campaign fights on. Whether his efforts will be enough to save his presidency, no one knows. But could they save an election system bogged down by doubts and questions? That, in the long run, may be just as important.

2. Update: Radical ’Heroes Act’ Is a Leftist Wish-List

The Left has recently called for the passage of the Heroes Act—an act Democrats are labeling simply as coronavirus relief legislation. But, this $2-$3 trillion bill goes beyond being a relief package. The Heroes Act is serving as a trojan horse for progressive legislation that foolishly uses taxpayer dollars and undermines pro-life and pro-family values.

3. Blog: 4 Disturbing Trends in Religious Freedom Worldwide

A new report released by the Pew Research Center has found that there has been a 50 percent increase in government restrictions on religion across the globe between 2007 and 2018, the most recent year studied. Such a drastic number indicates that religious freedom is on a rapid downward spiral.

4. Blog: Nagorno-Karabakh Survivors: “My Home Is in Ruins. I Have Nothing Left”

Currently, there is a terrible war in Nagorno-Karabakh, a community of Christians residing in an historic Armenian enclave. Their homeland was invaded in late September by neighboring Azerbaijan, a majority Muslim country. This invasion broke a 1994 cease-fire between the two countries. But to make matters worse, in this latest attack, Turkey seems to have encouraged if not inspired the assault.

5. Washington Watch: Dr. Albert Mohler Previews Biden’s War on Christian Institutions in the Name of ‘Equality'

Dr. Albert Mohler, President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the Human Rights Campaign demanding that a Biden administration deny accreditation to Christian colleges and schools.

6. Washington Watch: Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses the Big Tech Hearings in the U.S. Senate

Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator from South Carolina and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the Big Tech hearings in the U.S. Senate.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: A Time of Prayer

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed Eric Metaxas, Michele Bachmann, and Rep. Jody Hice to lead in a special time of prayer for our nation.