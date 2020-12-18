Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Northam Exposure on Virus Hypocrisy

While California, New York, and other states have gone off the deep end on coronavirus restrictions, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) has been unusually quiet. That changed recently, when the radical leader broke his silence with a slew of new rules. And, like every other liberal leader, he didn't mind shaming churches in the process.

2. Update: COVID Vaccine: A Promising Start, But Freedom Must Be Paramount

In our current hyper-political climate, the recent release of the first coronavirus vaccination has created hope for some and caused moral, ethical, and medical concerns for others. Chief among these concerns are: was the vaccine ethically created? Is the vaccine effective? And finally, will taking the vaccine be mandatory?

3. Blog: China’s Bride Trafficking Problem

Countries that surround China have fallen prey to widespread bride trafficking issues. China’s former “one-child policy,” imposed from 1979 to 2015, along with a cultural preference for sons, has created a skewed male-female ratio and a significant shortage of women. This imbalance fuels human trafficking and prostitution within China.

4. Blog: A Christmas Carol for Life

In Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, a story is told of a callous man named Ebenezer Scrooge who at one point in the story, when referring to the poor and needy, retorts, “If they would rather die … they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population.” Unfortunately, we see a very similar ideology playing out today when it comes to the unborn.

5. Washington Watch: Sec. Mike Pompeo Warns About the Network of Chinese Operatives Infiltrating American Institutions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Tony Perkins to discuss China’s infiltration of American colleges and universities and the State Department's designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern for the first time.

6. Washington Watch: Rep. Doug Lamborn Explains that His Love for America & Its Christian Values Motivates Him Every Day

On this special “Faith & Freedom” edition of Washington Watch, Congressman Doug Lamborn joined Tony Perkins to share how his father demonstrated to him what it is to be a good leader. He also shared his journey of faith and how his biblical worldview has informed his values and policy decisions.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: A Call to Prayer for Georgia

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed Larry Jackson, Emir Caner, and Mark Harris to join him in a special time of prayer for the Georgia runoff election.