Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Christian Conservatives Shatter Turnout Records for Trump

No one could have predicted the twists and turns of this election, but Donald Trump was certainly right about one thing: his deeply religious base was going to rewrite the record books. Back in January, talking to a group of evangelicals, he predicted that as high as their turnout was in 2016, Christian conservatives would "blow those numbers away in 2020." And boy, did they.

Update: Supremes Take a Bite out of Big Apple Restrictions

While most Americans were at home prepping for Thanksgiving, nine Supreme Court justices were still at the office Wednesday night, cooking up something else: a rebuke of New York City's COVID restrictions. New Justice Amy Coney Barrett made her presence felt -- casting the tie-breaking vote that only solidified the working mom's standing as a rock-solid defender of religious freedom.

3. Blog: Brutal Attack on Indonesian Christians Stirs Renewed Fears of Persecution

A jihadi attack recently took place against Christians in Sulawesi, one of Indonesia’s largest islands. This vicious attack resulted in the mutilation and death of four members of the local Salvation Army, including at least one beheading, along with the torching of several homes and a Christian house of worship. Thus far, however, there have been no arrests.

4. Blog: The Dying Art of Gratitude

In a trying year like this one, it can be far easier to list challenges, tragedies, disappointments, and frustrations than to focus on the blessings. This holiday season let’s challenge ourselves to look not only to the future but also to reflect upon the past. There is far more to be thankful for this year than we likely have taken the time to consider.

5. Washington Watch: Sen. Roy Blunt Agrees the Media Has No Interest in Honoring the Election Certification Process

Roy Blunt, U.S. Senator from Missouri, Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, and the Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the contested election, the prospects for Joe Biden’s nominees in the U.S. Senate, and what’s at stake in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

6. Washington Watch:State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz Describes the Last-Minute Push to Dispute PA's Electors

PA State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz joined Tony Perkins to discuss the resolution she is co-sponsoring disputing the Pennsylvania election.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: Call To Prayer

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed Bishop Garland Hunt, Stephanie Borowicz, and Michele Bachmann to lead in a special time of prayer asking God to light the path forward for America.