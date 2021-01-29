In 1985, the Reagan administration implemented the Mexico City Policy, which required foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving American taxpayer dollars to certify that they would not “perform or actively promote abortions as a method of family planning.” This policy has been rescinded by every Democratic president and reinstated by every subsequent Republican president since.

On January 23, 2017, the day after the sorrowful anniversary of Roe, President Donald Trump reinstated and expanded this policy, renaming it Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance (PLGHA). This action once again ensured that American taxpayers would not be forced to pay for abortions abroad. In 2019, after finding a loophole through which abortion-providing agencies were still receiving funding as subgrantees, the Trump administration further expanded PLGHA to prevent foreign NGOs that otherwise abide by the policy from sub-granting their federal dollars to organizations that actively perform or promote abortion.

Yesterday, sadly, President Joe Biden rescinded this policy, and now, American taxpayers—including those who acknowledge that abortion is the destruction of an innocent unborn child’s life—will be forced to subsidize abortions abroad. The significance of President Biden choosing today—the day before the 48th annual March for Life—as the day to rescind PLGHA cannot be overstated. Although President Biden has preached a message of unity, he certainly has not practiced one. Over 75 percent of Americans oppose their taxpayer dollars paying for abortions abroad, and today, Americans across the country will come together to march (virtually, like everything else this year) for life. If President Biden actually wanted to unify the country, he would choose the will of the American people over the financial interests of the abortion industry.

Unfortunately, the rescindment of the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance program will have a disastrous impact on countries that desperately need real assistance. Obianuju Ekeocha, founder of Culture of Life Africa, is a voice crying out for the end of ideological colonialism in Africa. Uju lamented, “It is official, the United States will resume the funding of abortion organizations overseas. This is evil and we will not be silent.” Uju argues that African countries want safe maternal health care, not abortion. According to Uju, Africa’s culture is shifting because of the influence of western NGOs: “Every new born African baby is now an ‘increase in population’ rather than a precious gift from God.” What a sad change.

Abortion takes the life of a child and breaks the hearts of a mother and father. It has lasting physical, emotional, and spiritual effects. It tears a nation apart. Last week, the New York Times dubbed President Biden perhaps the most religiously-observant commander in chief in half a century, so he must certainly know the two greatest commandments: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Mt. 22:37-39 NIV). Let’s pray that President Biden soon recognizes loving your neighbor does not include paying for your neighbor’s children to be aborted and your neighbor’s country to be devastated as a result.