Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Technically (Not) Speaking: The Conservative Purge Begins

All they needed was an opening. And for the rich Tech giants of Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Amazon, the recent riot at the Capitol building gave them one. The purging of conservative expression has begun. We knew it was coming and it will take every one of us to stop it.

2. Update: ’Heaven Is Not Shaken’

This country has seen some dark days. There have been moments of unbelievable despair, like we witnessed at the Capitol, when everything seems to come apart at the seams. Yet, in almost 250 years, even the worst of times have never defined us. And we can't afford to let this one either.

3. Blog: A 2020 Retrospective: Violence Against Africa’s Christians

In 2020 FRC published a report documenting horrifying statistics of mass murders in Africa. In 2021 it is past time for the world to stop looking regretfully at Africa’s tragedies in the rear view mirror. Instead, a determined coalition of nations needs to step forward and develop ways and means of extinguishing the surging jihadi violence.

4. Blog: 10 Facts About Global Religious Persecution From the 2021 World Watch List

Open Doors recently released its annual 2021 World Watch List. This report identifies the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. As the threats to religious freedom mount, it is important to know the challenges believers face around the world.

5. Washington Watch: Chris Cuomo Mocks Senator Marco Rubio's Daily Habit of Tweeting Bible Verses

CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocked Senator Marco Rubio, calling him “Bible boy” for tweeting daily Bible verses. Listen to what Senator Rubio had to say about his “scandalous” practice of sharing Bible verses.

6. Washington Watch: Lt. Gen. Jerry Boykin Urges Conservatives to Channel their Election Frustration Into Prayer & Action

After the violent chaos in our nation’s Capitol building, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin joined Tony Perkins to give thoughts on the way forward for our country.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: Pray for our Nation

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed Pastors Carter Conlon, Jack Hibbs, and Kelvin Cochran to lead us in prayer for this nation.