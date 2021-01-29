Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: GOP to Biden: Come to Your Census

While most people were focused on Joe Biden's big-ticket actions on Wednesday, things like rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and transgendering America’s bathrooms, the new president managed to slip one order through that could tilt the balance of the House and Electoral College for years. If you didn't care about Census policy before, trust me. You care about it now.

2. Update: Woke Companies Try to Smother MyPillow

If the cancel culture thought they’d have a pushover in Mike Lindell, they were mistaken. The MyPillow founder has never lost any sleep over the Left’s attacks. When a handful of companies decided to drop the popular line over Mike’s concerns over the 2020 election, he wasn’t rattled. He just vowed to stand taller for any business who might be next.

3. Blog: Biden’s Cabinet (Part 1): Secretary of State Blinken Plans to Expand Abortion Worldwide

This is Part 1 of a blog series examining the records of President Biden’s lesser known Cabinet picks. Many think newly-confirmed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s decades of experience make him a good fit to lead the State Department. Unfortunately, it seems likely that Secretary Blinken would aggressively support and promote abortion internationally.

4. ProLifeCon 2021: Digital Action Summit

Our digital action summit will shares strategies, resources, and stories of hope for activism in the pro-life movement. Hear from successful pro-life activists and elected officials as they discuss how they have shared the pro-life message through digital platforms and look ahead to opportunities in 2021.

5. Washington Watch: Dr. Ben Carson Shares Astonishment That Anyone Would Consider Teaching U.S. History Controversial

President Biden criticized the 1776 Commission as “offensive” and “counterfactual.” Dr. Ben Carson, a member of the commission, joined Tony Perkins on Washington Watch with his reaction.

6. Washington Watch: John Fund Explains the Aggressive Biden Agenda that Quadrupled Trump’s EOs in the First Day

Joe Biden has a list of 53 Executive Orders that he plans to sign during his first 10 days in office. John Fund, columnist for National Review, joined Tony Perkins on Washington Watch to look at President Biden’s executive order blitz.

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: Jesus Is Our Only Hope

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, Senate candidate Mark Walker, and Pastor Mark Burns to pray for the men and women who serve in our nation’s military and their families, and also to pray for truthfulness in our nation’s media.