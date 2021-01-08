Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: In Disappointment, Buoyed by Hope

Disappointment has been a familiar friend to a lot of Americans these last several weeks. More than anything, we just want something to go our way. As Christians, we have the gift of an eternal perspective that teaches us there’s a tomorrow. And no election, no power of man can take that from us.

2. Blog: Year in Review: 10 Stories From 2020

In a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic which brought unprecedented changes into our lives, it is easy to forget what else took place. But there were other significant stories from this past year that deserve our reflection. From the perspective of two Christians working in public policy in our nation’s capital, here are 10 encouraging stories from 2020.

3. Blog: In This New Year, Let’s Be Attentive To Those Persecuted for Their Faith

Religious freedom—the freedom to choose and live in accordance with one’s faith—is foundational to human dignity. God has called Christians to care for the persecuted and oppressed, and that obligation stretches beyond our national borders. At a time when religious oppression is on the rise around the world, it is more important than ever to consider our responsibility to the persecuted.

4. Washington Watch: Rep. Mark Green Describes the Capitol Chaos from Inside the Congressional Lockdown

Congressman Mark Green, U.S. Representative for the 7th district of Tennessee, joined Tony Perkins to discuss members of Congress being evacuated as protestors stormed the Capitol building during the electoral count proceedings.

5. Washington Watch: Phill Kline Explains How the Virus & Big Tech Helped Liberals Manipulate the Presidential Election

Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Law Project of the non-partisan Thomas More Society, joined Tony Perkins to explain how the coronavirus and Big Tech helped liberals manipulate the presidential election.

6. Washington Watch: Jack Hibbs Shows Christians How to Process the Frustration of the Election and Find Hope

Jack Hibbs, Senior Pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, joined Tony Perkins with biblical insight. Also discussed is CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocking Florida Senator Marco Rubio as “Bible boy.”

7. Pray Vote Stand broadcast: Pray for the Nation

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony welcomed Louie Gohmert, Jody Hice, Jack Hibbs, Steve Riggle, and Michele Bachmann to join him in a special time of prayer for the nation.