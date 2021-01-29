Great news! Yesterday, the Kansas Senate followed the House in voting to send the “Value Them Both Amendment” to the state’s voters, who will decide in the 2022 primaries whether or not to amend the state constitution to clarify that there is no right to abortion or abortion funding.

This is one of a number of similar pro-life developments taking place in states around the country as voters make their voices heard. Iowa is currently considering a similar measure, which would go before voters in 2024 if it is passed by both chambers this year (as expected) and passed by both chambers again in 2023.

The Kansas amendment is similar to amendments enacted in Louisiana (ratified by voters 62%-38% in 2020), Alabama (59%-41% in 2018), West Virginia (52%-48% in 2018), Tennessee (53%-47% in 2014), and Arkansas (52%-48% in 1988). FRC was proud to support those efforts.

May we continue to see these and other measures advanced around the country as states protect life.