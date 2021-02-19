Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: With Cuomo, Democrats Are Fleeing a Sinking Ship

New York was America’s first and deadliest hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic, driven in large part by poor policymaking from the very top—Governor Cuomo. He forced nursing homes to accept Covid-positive patients who were discharged from hospitals, placing New York’s most vulnerable citizens at the greatest risk of exposure.

2. Update: Impeachment: A Saga Put to Rest, or a Slumbering Beast Awoken?

It certainly feels as though impeachment has eaten up America’s time, attention, and energy over the past weeks. With the Senate acquitting President Trump on the charge of “inciting” the mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol, many may be asking whether the era of impeachment is over. Others may be asking whether impeachment as a political weapon is only just being awoken.

3. Blog: Connecticut Seeks to Stifle the Voice of Pregnancy Resource Centers

Last week, the Connecticut State Senate considered a bill that is a clear violation of the First Amendment rights of pregnancy resource centers. This bill makes it harder for women who are unexpectedly pregnant to know what their choices are, and it places the state in the position of promoting abortion over childbirth.

4. Blog: Leah Sharibu: Held Captive 3 Years for Her Christian Faith

February 19, 2021, marks a grim third anniversary for a young Nigerian Christian named Leah Sharibu. In a horrifying terrorist attack in 2018, 14-year-old Leah was among more than 100 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists. Nearly all the surviving girls were freed by their captors on March 21. One girl, however, was left behind—Leah Sharibu.

5. Washington Watch: Gordon Chang Warns About the Serious Implications of Biden’s Pro-China Policies

Gordon Chang, the author of The Coming Collapse of China and The Great U.S.-China Tech War, joined Tony Perkins on the radio to share about the serious implications of Biden’s pro-China policies.

6. Washington Watch: Abigail Shrier Goes Inside Planned Parenthood’s Dangerous Gender Hormone Program for Teens

Abigail Shrier, the author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, joined Tony Perkins to discuss her article, “Inside Planned Parenthood’s Gender Factory” where she goes inside Planned Parenthood’s dangerous gender hormone program for teens.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Prayer for Winter Weather Crises

As millions of Americans have been facing winter weather crises, Tony Perkins, Sen. James Lankford, and Pastor Roy Smith joined together for a special time of prayer for those affected by the storms and for those tasked with restoring power to our communities.