1. Update: Amazon Censorship Leaves a Plot to Be Desired

Ryan Anderson didn’t even know his book had been pulled. There was no warning, no notification from Amazon that the title had been removed. A reader tipped him off when he tried to buy a copy and couldn’t. And, sure enough, when Ryan logged-in to Amazon, his bright blue and pink book cover, When Harry Became Sally, had been taken down.

2. Update: SCOTUS Fails to Blaze a Trial on Election Reform

“Befuddling.” “Inexplicable.” “Baffling.” Those are just three of the words Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas used to describe his colleagues’ latest response to the 2020 election. After three months of mixed signals, the justices finally turned down a case that had most conservatives holding their breaths—a lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s expanded mail-in balloting order.

3. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Safety

As we approach the one-year anniversary of “15 days to flatten the curve,” the coronavirus continues to dominate the news and many people’s emotions. In many states, most public schools remain closed. It took a Supreme Court case for California churches to be allowed to meet indoors again, though many churches had been doing it anyway with the fines to prove it.

4. Blog: Biden’s Cabinet (Part 3): Jennifer Granholm’s Radical Worldview and Abortion Policies

This is Part 3 of a blog series examining the records of President Biden’s Cabinet picks on abortion and family issues. Read Part 3 on Jennifer Granholm, who is nominated to lead the U.S. Department of Energy. She would have a major influence on environmental policies and would be responsible for enacting Biden’s climate change policies.

5. Washington Watch: Sen. James Lankford is Baffled by Biden’s Nomination of a Radical HHS Boss with No Health Experience

James Lankford, U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, joined Tony Perkins on the radio to discuss the reintroduction of his Conscience Protection Act, and grave concerns over Xavier Becerra, President Biden’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

6. Washington Watch: Andrew Torba Explains How Being Canceled Helped Him Blaze a Trail for Gab’s Free Speech Platform

Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab, joined Tony Perkins on Washington Watch to discuss how Big Tech censorship is driving many conservatives to join Gab.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Grace Under Fire

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins, Dr. Ben Carson, and Pastor Mike McClure discussed how we should respond when our freedoms are threatened and culture grows increasingly hostile to followers of Jesus.