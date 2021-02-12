Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Impeachment: No End Incite

Democrats are tossing aside every real issue facing America to take a second crack at impeaching a man who isn’t even president. This time, though, their pathetic obsession with destroying Trump comes at a steeper price.

2. Update: Mark Cuban’s Airball on Freedom

Back in November, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban suspended the playing of the national anthem before home games. Because stands sit empty due to coronavirus restrictions, nobody noticed until Tuesday.

3. Blog: Important Update about Burma/Myanmar’s Military Coup from Dave Eubank

Reports from Burma (Myanmar) have been the focus of international news recently. A military coup has overthrown the quasi-democratic government, and has placed the already-struggling Burmese people in a potentially dangerous situation. Uncertainty has gripped the country and persecuted religious minorities—particularly Christians—are at greater risk than ever.

4. Blog: “The Holy Spirit Will Be Working”: Despite Persecution, Hong Kong Christians Remain Hopeful

Well-known American pastor Francis Chan surprised many when he announced his plan to move to Asia to serve in ministry, leaving his comfortable position as a mega-church pastor to follow God’s call. In less than a year, he and his family planted three house churches in Hong Kong. Then the Chans were informed that their visas had been revoked, forcing them to leave with only a few weeks’ warning.

5. Washington Watch: NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Argues That Un-American Critical Race Theory Taints Young Minds

Mark Robinson, North Carolina Lieutenant Governor, joins Tony Perkins to discuss the North Carolina Board of Education’s proposed educational standards infused with Critical Race Theory.

6. Washington Watch: Sen. Roger Marshall Shares His Firsthand Account of Trump Impeachment 2.0

The U.S. Senate recently voted to proceed with the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) joined Tony Perkins with a firsthand account of the trial proceedings. Also discussed was Senator Marshall’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

7. Pray Vote Stand Townhall: The Way Forward

How do believers in America successfully navigate the challenges ahead? We must pray, persist, and not lose heart. Tony Perkins, Gary Hamrick, and Mike Farris led an interactive discussion about the way forward.