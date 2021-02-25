Last Friday, Planned Parenthood published their annual report. The front cover of the report reads, "No Matter What." Though the later message from leadership references Planned Parenthood unveiling a new tag line: "Care, no matter what," it seems a better tag line for the organization would be "Profits, no matter what." The annual report makes it clear that Planned Parenthood neither cares for nor about people. Planned Parenthood simply cares about profits.

In their report, which FRC has made a detailed analysis of, Planned Parenthood highlighted that during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, they committed 354,871 abortions. This means that Planned Parenthood aborted 972 babies every single day in 2019. This is the highest number of abortions Planned Parenthood has ever committed in a year.

According to a November 2020 CDC report, 619,691 abortions were reported to the CDC in 2018. In 2018, Planned Parenthood committed 345,672 abortions—which is 56 percent of all abortions reported to the federal government. Based on Planned Parenthood's yearly increase in the number of abortions they commit and the decrease in the number of abortions committed nationally, Planned Parenthood is becoming more and more of an abortion monopoly.

Incidentally, this seems to be completely in line with Planned Parenthood's goals. Over the past 10 years, the number of abortions committed by Planned Parenthood has increased by 7.7 percent. During that same time period, cancer screenings decreased by 68 percent, breast exams decreased by 68 percent, and prenatal services decreased by 80 percent. In September 2018, Dr. Leana Wen was hired as president of Planned Parenthood. In 2019, Dr. Leana Wen was fired. In her statement detailing the reasons for her departure, she noted, "Indeed, there was immediate criticism that I did not prioritize abortion enough...I began efforts to increase care for women before, during and after pregnancies...but the team I brought in...faced daily internal opposition from those who saw my goals as mission creep."

Dr. Leana Wen was fired for challenging Planned Parenthood's efforts to grow ONLY their abortion business. Since her firing, Planned Parenthood's annual report demonstrates that they have doubled down in their commitment to making abortion their only service—with one glaring exception.

The Planned Parenthood annual report also showed that in 2019, there were over 200 Planned Parenthood facilities in 31 states providing services for patients who identify as transgender. As it turns out, Planned Parenthood is the second largest provider of cross-sex hormones. In an interview with Abigail Shrier, a former Planned Parenthood employee described Planned Parenthood prescribing hormones to young clients with almost no examination of their underlying problems and practically no medical oversight.

Planned Parenthood's foray into providing cross-sex hormones is not shocking. For years, this organization has rejected basic truths about human beings, putting profits over people daily. During the 100 years of their existence, Planned Parenthood has denied the humanity and the right to life of the unborn child. Now, Planned Parenthood is denying the reality that XX chromosomes make a person a girl and XY chromosomes make a person a boy.

While Planned Parenthood acknowledges that transitioning from a girl to a boy can be dangerous, they argue that "expert care is needed to avoid problems," and position themselves as the ones able to provide "expert care." Their statement completely ignores the reality that taking hormones in an effort to transition comes with serious dangers, including: interference with brain development; inhibition of normal bone-density development; and sterilization. Planned Parenthood's indifference to the truth that cross-sex hormones can leave a person incapable of having children is completely in line with their racist, eugenicist founder Margaret Sanger's words: "But for my view, I believe that there should be no more babies."

Planned Parenthood's annual report demonstrates that their mission has not changed since their founding. Let's pray for everyone involved in the organization to have a Saul-like conversion and for next year's report to tell a different story.