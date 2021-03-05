Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Rand Paul Pushes for Sanity in the Transgender Debate

Like most parents, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has watched this train of transgender activism barrel down the tracks at speeds no one can believe. In just a handful of years, he’s seen the Left’s activists work our country over, softening it up for the end of the sexes, the mutilation of young healthy bodies, the deconstruction of science and medicine.

2. Update: SCOTUS Reiterates Its Open-Door Policy on Churches

It’s a battle, Pastor Mike McClure said, that he “never wanted to be in.” But it’s a battle that God called him to fight—and he knows it. Keeping his church open hasn’t been easy, but then being obedient in the face of controversy usually isn’t. Still, Pastor Mike pointed out, it’s amazing when you do what’s right how “the Lord just shows up.”

3. Blog: Holy Boldness: The Uncommon Courage of Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Mere days after the major networks called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden, many who questioned the integrity of the election were quickly banned from major social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. What started with former President Trump being banned turned into much more.

4. Blog: The Equality Act Demands Conformity to Moral Anarchy

The House of Representatives recently passed the Equality Act, legislation that supporters say is necessary to protect those who identify as LGBT from unjust discrimination. While some praised the passing of the bill, a careful analysis of the bill reveals that the Equality Act would stigmatize anyone who holds a Christian worldview.

5. Washington Watch: David Closson Explains Landmines for Christians in Pursuing ‘Equality’ That Contradicts Scripture

What is a biblical perspective on the Equality Act? Before the U.S. House vote on the Equality Act, David Closson, FRC’s Director of Christian Ethics and Biblical Worldview, joined Tony Perkins to discuss.

6. Washington Watch: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Says the Dems’ COVID ‘Relief’ is a Cover for Radical Pro-Abortion Policy

Sen. Marsha Blackburn joined Tony Perkins to discuss the politicization of COVID relief to advance a liberal agenda, and the House Democrats’ letter demanding cable providers censor Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Unashamed

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins, Congressman Greg Steube, and Al Robertson share how Christians can unashamedly stand for biblical truth within the “cancel culture.”