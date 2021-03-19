Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Biden Pentagon Deploys Weaponized PR

America’s biggest threat isn’t China or North Korea. It isn’t even Iran. According to this commander-in-chief, it’s a 51-year-old talk show host who isn’t afraid to call out this administration’s absurd military priorities. Tucker Carlson probably had no idea how powerful he was until last week, when the Defense Department dropped everything it was doing to turn its rhetorical guns on the Fox News commentator.

2. Update: Biden’s Fireside Splat

Joe Biden avoided talking to the American people longer than any president in the last 100 years. And when he finally did, it wasn’t exactly worth waiting for. After more than 50 days of silence, all Joe Biden proved by coming out of the White House basement is that he’s a sore and ungracious winner, who isn’t above taking credit for the vaccine successes he inherited.

3. Blog: Fanny Crosby: One of History’s Most Prolific Poets and Songwriters

For Women’s History Month it is important to look at the contributions of God-fearing women in American history. Francis “Fanny” Jane Crosby is one of those women. She was one of the most accomplished, well known, and sung poets and songwriters in history, who was blinded as a baby and had no easy childhood, but trusted the Lord’s goodness and had a determination to live life to the fullest.

4. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Love

The Vatican recently made headlines when it released a statement that said the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex relationships because God “does not and cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s announcement received backlash from many who equate love with tolerance. God does not conflate love and tolerance, so what is a biblical perspective on love?

5. Washington Watch: Rep. Jim Banks Worries About the Consequences of a Woke Pentagon Focused on Politics, Not Threats

Congressman Jim Banks joined Tony Perkins on the radio to discuss the Pentagon launching a PR campaign against Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

6. Washington Watch: Mississippi Sen. Angela Hill Celebrates the Wave of Girls’ Sports Bills Becoming Law Across the U.S.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed into law a bill that protects girls’ sports. Angela Hill, Mississippi State Senator, joined Tony Perkins to share about this good news.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Fairness for All?

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins, Russell Vought, KathyGrace Duncan, and former Atlanta Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran discuss the “Fairness For All” bill and why it’s not fair. It’s a compromise of our most sacred truth—the gospel.