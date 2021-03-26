Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: USA Today Looks to Bounce ORU from NCAA

Everyone loves an underdog. Well, almost everyone. While the rest of the country rallies around Oral Roberts University, cheering on the Cinderella of this year's NCAA basketball tournament, USA Today says the slipper doesn’t fit because of their belief in the Bible.

2. Update: Trans Debate Hits too Close to Noem

Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota made a name for herself by bucking COVID restrictions and has had her eye on bigger things in the Republican Party for a long time. But with her recent decision to cave to the Left, rather than stand up for South Dakota’s girl athletes, she might be kissing those big plans goodbye.

3. Blog: Hong Kong Has Gone Dark

With dozens of the top pro-democracy political candidates now in prison, Beijing has crushed the hopes of hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers who took to the streets in a call for greater democracy. As Hong Kong endures political repression under the Chinese Communist Party’s tightening grasp, the freedom-loving world must act to punish Beijing.

4. Blog: Harriet Tubman: A Leader to Freedom and a Servant of God

For Women’s History Month we’re looking at the contributions of God-fearing women in American history. Harriet Tubman was the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad. Born into slavery, she started with nothing. However, she eventually acquired her freedom and led others to theirs. Harriet’s life and legacy were marked by her trust in God to guide and protect her.

5. Washington Watch: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Unpacks the Equality Act’s Attack on Womanhood and Biden’s Border Crisis

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Tony Perkins on the radio to discuss the threats posed by the Equality Act and the Fairness for All Act, and the escalating border crisis.

6. Washington Watch: Reince Priebus Says Everyday Conservatives are Outpacing Woke CEOs in Political Donations

Reince Priebus, President of the Michael Best law firm, former White House Chief of Staff to President Trump, and former Chairman of the Republican National Committee, joined Tony Perkins with details on the news that a record number of individuals have been donating to the Republican Party since President Biden took office.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: KathyGrace Duncan Shares Her Detransitioning Journey

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by KathyGrace Duncan, Women’s Ministry Leader at Portland Fellowship, who shared her detransitioning journey and her testimony of finding freedom in Christ.