Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Evangelicals for Biden Lose Faith in Joe

They can’t say they weren’t warned. Everyone in America knew where Joe Biden stood on abortion—because he told them, in 13 debates, multiple campaign ads, and a Planned Parenthood townhall. If Evangelicals for Biden want to say they never saw this COVID bill and its abortion funding coming, then they were the only ones.

2. Update: Political Correctness Run a Duck

Not only is the mob overbearing and hypocritical, but humorless too. They’ve targeted gender-insensitive Mr. Potato Head to Pepe Le Pew, a Looney Tunes skunk the New York Times accuses of “normalizing rape culture.” Now, the fictional duck, Mallard Fillmore, is being banned in newspapers across the country.

3. Blog: Thinking Biblically About “Christian Nationalism”

The phrase “Christian nationalism” has been receiving a lot of attention in American public discourse recently. Conversations about this ideology predate the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6; however, there has been renewed interest in the topic since these events transpired. But what exactly is Christian nationalism, and what should Bible-believing Christians think about it?

4. Blog: More Nigerian Schoolgirls Kidnapped while a Christian Pastor Pleads for His Life

On February 26, another kidnapping of hundreds of female students in Nigeria was reported less than a week following the three-year anniversary of the abduction of well-known Nigerian kidnapping victim Leah Sharibu. According to some observers, these widespread kidnappings represent cooperation between Boko Haram and Fulani radicals who may, in turn, have influence over the Nigerian government.

5. Washington Watch: Sen. Rand Paul Argues It’s Not Bigotry to Want Oversight for a Child’s Life-Changing Gender Care

Senator Rand Paul, a medical doctor, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the opposition to Rachel Levine’s nomination as HHS Assistant Secretary, and biological boys identifying as transgender competing in female sports.

6. Washington Watch: Travis Weber Debunks the Left’s Talking Points on H.R. 1 and the Equality Act

Travis Weber, FRC’s Vice President for Policy and Government Affairs, joined Tony Perkins to discuss how listeners can take action to oppose H.R. 1—the Democrat’s election takeover bill, the Equality Act, the Fairness for All Act, and the Becerra nomination.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Free and Fair Elections

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins, Ken Blackwell, and Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) look at H.R. 1 and unpack what Americans can do to improve election integrity and share what strides states are making to fix election problems.