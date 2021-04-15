Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Candy Jarred: Nestle, Mars Join Woke Wars

Some companies just can’t resist touching the hot stove. Despite all of the grassroots pushback in Georgia—all of the boycotts and outrage and public opinion polls—two major U.S. brands have decided to wade into an even more controversial debate by launching a massive pro-transgender push for minors. Mars and Nestle recently announced they are coming for your kids.

2. Update: Arizona, Georgia Double-Team on Woke Sports

It’ll be months before Major League Baseball knows how much its decision to move Atlanta’s All-Star Game cost them financially. Fortunately, Americans won’t have to wait nearly that long to understand how much it hurt the MLB politically. Thanks to Governor Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.), they already know.

3. Blog: Why Is Religious Freedom So Uniquely Important?

At the heart of many recent contentious debates from the Equality Act to COVID-19 church restrictions is the issue of religious freedom. But what exactly is religious freedom, and what makes it so uniquely important?

4. Blog: 4 Tips for Praying for the Persecuted

Global persecution of religious believers is an immense and complex problem with diverse causes, legal factors, and cultural and historical dynamics. This can make the scriptural mandate to remember and pray for persecuted believers an intimidating task. But it doesn’t have to be.

5. Washington Watch: Sen. Tom Cotton Unpacks Biden’s Order to Establish a Commission for So-Called 'Court Reform'

Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator from Arkansas, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court striking down California’s restrictions on in-home religious gatherings, President Biden’s commission on court packing, and his letter to the Department of Defense on its use of the Southern Poverty Law Center as a resource.

6. Washington Watch: Rep. Robert Aderholt Calls for Bipartisan Unity in Supporting the Hyde Amendment

Robert Aderholt, U.S. Representative for the 4th District of Alabama, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the letter signed by GOP members of the House appropriation committee urging support for the long-standing, bi-partisan Hyde Amendment.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Corporate Woke-ism in Election Reform

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, and Michael Lancaster, the state director for the Frederick Douglass Foundation in Georgia to discuss and pray over the recent opposition from corporations on election security laws like the one Georgia just passed.