Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Troubled Waters: California Rep. Eggs on Rioters

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) doesn’t represent the people of Minneapolis. In fact, when she stands in front of a crowd and spews dangerous rhetoric, she doesn’t even represent Los Angeles County. When she travels to Minnesota to tell the mob to “stay in the streets” and “get more confrontational,” she only represents one thing: the fringe Left.

2. Update: A Border Boiling Over

When the 10 Republican lawmakers arrived before midnight to tour the migrant holding facility in Donna, Texas, they were shocked by what they saw. In March, border guards encountered 172,331 unaccompanied minors, family units, and single adults on the southern border, and the flood keeps on coming. And yet, Democrats still insist: there is no crisis.

3. Blog: Urgent Prayer Alert: Six Somali Christians Face Life-or-Death Trial for their Faith

The East African country of Somalia is infamous for many reasons, one if which is for hosting the vicious Islamist al-Shabaab terrorist group. And now, according to Open Doors’ World Watch List, Somalia is the third worst persecutor of Christians in the world.

4. Blog: Terrible News for Nigeria’s Christians as Violence Increases

The stories that emerge from Nigeria are always terrifying and similar: heavily armed jihadis suddenly appear in the dead of night. They attack house after house, breaking down doors, shouting “Allahu Akbar.” They shoot the elderly and able-bodied men. Women are raped or murdered. They kidnap young boys and girls. Then they torch houses, schools, and churches.

5. Washington Watch: Michael Waltz, Jeff Duncan, Ken Blackwell, Larry Taunton

Tony was joined by Michael Waltz, U.S. Representative from Florida, on President Biden withdrawing troops from Afghanistan; Jeff Duncan, U.S. Representative from South Carolina, on Major League Baseball removing the All-Star game from Georgia; Ken Blackwell, FRC’s Senior Fellow for Human Rights and Constitutional Governance and former Ohio Secretary of State, on concerns about violence ahead of the Chauvin verdict; Larry Taunton, Executive Director of the Fixed Point Foundation, on the Marxist takeover of big business.

6. Washington Watch: Marsha Blackburn, Jason Johnson, Rand Paul, John McLaughlin

Tony was joined by Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senator from Tennessee, on the annual report released by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom; Jason Johnson, former Deputy Police Commissioner for Baltimore and President of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, on the verdict in the Chauvin case; Rand Paul, U.S. Senator from Kentucky, on the letter he and a group of GOP senators sent to the Department of Justice and the Small Business Administration urging an investigation into Planned Parenthood; and John McLaughlin, Pollster for McLaughlin and Associates, on his survey showing that 78 percent of all voters support voter ID requirements in elections.

7. Washington Watch: John Boozman, James Comer, Quena Gonzalez, David Closson

Tony was joined by John Boozman, U.S. Senator from Arkansas, on his legislation that increases penalties for those who attack law enforcement officers; James Comer, U.S. Representative from Kentucky and Ranking Member on the House Oversight Committee, on the U.S. House of Representatives approving D.C. Statehood legislation; Quena Gonzalez, FRC’s Director of State & Local Affairs, on recent state legislation impacting faith, family, and freedom; and David Closson, FRC’s Director of Christian Ethics and Biblical Worldview, on the media criticizing evangelicals for vaccine hesitancy.