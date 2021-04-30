Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: A Word of Warming on the Border Crisis

It’s been blamed for everything, so it makes sense that if the White House needs a scapegoat on immigration, global warming would fit the bill! America’s supposed border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, blamed the cause of the surge at the border not on Joe Biden’s ridiculous open-borders policy, but on the environment.

2. Update: Red States Get Seat Revenge in Census

There’s more than one way to get good government: move to it! According to the latest Census data, that’s what a massive number of Americans who are sick of higher taxes, lockdowns, and regulations are doing. Many are moving from states like California and New York, to freer, cheaper states like Texas.

3. Blog: Big Money Is Driving the Transgender Trend

The children’s section in Barnes & Noble recently featured a display table of books written by or about “notable women.” Included in the display is the book I Am Jazz. Author Jazz Jennings is a transgender teen (boy) who authored a picture book to explain to preschool age children that their gender identity may not match their biological sex.

4. Blog: Texas Takes a Stand for Religious Belief

Liberal states have been attempting to demand total adherence to their ideology for a while now. The Left is no longer interested in co-existing, but rather in demanding every person adheres to their views on sexuality and marriage. The latest target? Texas. But California should know better than to mess with Texas. The Lone Star State is fighting back.

5. Washington Watch: Claire Culwell Emphasizes the Importance of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act

Claire Culwell, twin abortion survivor, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the importance of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. Check out Claire’s new book, Survivor: An Abortion Survivor’s Surprising Story of Choosing Forgiveness and Finding Redemption.

6. Washington Watch: Michael Burgess, Ron Johnson, Roy Blunt, Jerry Boykin

Tony was joined by Michael Burgess, U.S. Representative for Texas, on President Biden’s address to Congress and Senator Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) response. Ron Johnson, U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, discussed his assessment of foreign policy in the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Roy Blunt, U.S. Senator from Missouri, examined President Biden’s domestic agenda. And, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, FRC’s Executive Vice President and former commander of the U.S. Army's Delta Force, broke down President Biden’s address to Congress.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Mike Pompeo & Dr. Ben Carson Reflect on Biden’s First 100 Days

President Joe Biden has now been in office for over 100 days. Tony Perkins, Mike Pompeo, Dr. Ben Carson, and Michele Bachmann reflect on Biden’s 100 days and the direction this White House is driving America’s policies, at home and abroad.