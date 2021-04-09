Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Fans Intentionally Walk after Baseball’s Activism

The 2021 baseball season isn’t even a week old, and it’s already over for some fans. Why? Because, as Andrew McCarthy so efficiently put it: the Left ruins everything. Sports, entertainment, toys, snack cakes, you name it. Their wokeness is a cancer, and it’s taking every enjoyable, unifying, non-political piece of American life and destroying it.

2. Update: Coke Gets a Kick in the Can from Consumers

A week into the fiasco over Georgia’s election law, most Americans want to know: just who are these woke CEOs listening to? Not to their shareholders, who can’t make a profit when their companies alienate half of the country. Not to lawyers or legislators, who could set them straight on what the policy actually does. And certainly not to U.S. consumers.

3. Blog: Thinking Biblically About the Resurrection and the Social Gospel

Around the world, Christians celebrate Easter as the most important day in history because it is the day Jesus conquered sin and death on our behalf by rising from the dead. The resurrection is central to the gospel because without it, Christianity is nothing more than a social club. However, on the day when Jesus’ resurrection normally takes center stage, Raphael Warnock, the Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and Georgia’s junior Senator, took to Twitter to share a very different message: “The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves.”

4. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Forgiveness

There is a tension, it seems, between justice and forgiveness. A world without justice devolves into lawlessness, but a world without forgiveness is cruel and harsh. Our culture’s on-going conversation about race, and the growing popularity of critical race theory, forces us to consider whether forgiveness for past wrongs is required by Christian charity.

5. Washington Watch: Mike Pompeo Talks About the Disbanding of His Key Commission & the Contrast of Biden's Priorities

Mike Pompeo, Former Secretary of State, joined Tony Perkins to discuss the Biden State Department disbanding the Commission on Unalienable Rights and reversing Trump policies protecting human life and religious freedom.

6. Washington Watch: Gov. Brian Kemp Insists the Entire Controversy Over GA’s Election Law Is Based On ‘Liberal Lies’

Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia, joined Tony Perkins to discuss Major League Baseball caving to cancel culture and pulling its All-Star game out of Georgia.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: The Filibuster – What Is It and Why Does It Matter?¿

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Pastor Jim Garlow to discuss recent events in Georgia and the efforts of some lawmakers to remove the filibuster and how that would affect our nation.