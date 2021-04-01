Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Biden Cracks under Presser

If Americans were concerned that Joe Biden hadn’t held a press conference, imagine how concerned they must be now that he has. Most people assumed that the 78-year-old president would be prepared to meet the press. What they got instead was a painful, hour-long confirmation that the man leading our country has none of our crises—the border, China, COVID, or fair and free elections—in hand.

2. Update: Protecting Girls: On a Need to Noem Basis

The people of South Dakota just recently had to watch everything that their legislature worked for on girls’ sports vanish with one wave of Governor Noem’s hand. Despite a week and a half of outcry from her constituents, Noem dug in and did not, as some people hoped, reconsider vetoing a bill that would protect girls’ sports.

3. Blog: You Can’t Twist Scripture to Force Women to Compete Against Men in Sports

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) recently vetoed House Bill 1217, legislation that would protect women from being forced to compete against biological men in sporting events. While most conservatives were frustrated by Noem’s capitulation on the bill, one faith group actually encouraged Noem to veto it.

4. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Courage

What is courage? C.S. Lewis wrote in The Screwtape Letters that “courage is not simply one of the virtues, but the form of every virtue at the testing point.” In other words, the courageous person has poise and the fortitude to do the right thing, in the right way, at the right time. Despite potential blowback, the courageous person stays the course and pursues what they know is right.

5. Washington Watch: Kristen Waggoner Debunks Gov. Noem’s Flimsy Legal Rationale for Vetoing the Girls’ Sports Bill

Kristen Waggoner serves as the General Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom. She joined Washington Watch guest host Joseph Backholm to dissect the Conservative uproar over Governor Noem’s “style and form” veto.

6. Washington Watch: Gov. Brian Kemp Pushes Back Against the Left’s Absurd Objections to GA’s New Election Reform Law

Does Georgia’s new election law deny water to voters standing in line, as President Biden claims? Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joined Tony Perkins to set the record straight and discuss the Left’s objections to the state’s new election integrity law.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Join Franklin Graham in Prayer for our Children

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Rev. Franklin Graham and Arkansas State Rep. Robin Lundstrum to pray for Gov. Hutchinson to make the right decision and sign the common-sense bill, the SAFE Act, that would protect children from sterilization and harmful surgeries.