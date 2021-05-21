Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Funny You Should Mask, Biden Says

Public Relations 101: When you’re getting hammered by critics, give the media something else to talk about. After the worst week of his presidency so far, Joe Biden resorted to that ploy Thursday with his “Hey, look over here!” decision on public masking. The CDC, who really has no power to impose a mandate to begin with, chose this week to inexplicably lift its guidance for anyone who’s vaccinated.

2. Update: Biden Goes off the Deep Spend

The worst campaign ad is a bad economy. And right now, that’s exactly what the Democrats in charge are worried about. While President Biden seems quite content to blow through trillions of dollars on programs Americans don’t need—or want—the party’s leaders are starting to exchange nervous glances about what the economic indicators are saying about the storm ahead.

3. Blog: The Prayer That Saved America

The United States was a mere six years old and was on the brink of collapse. Our first form of government, the Articles of Confederation, proved to be an abysmal failure due to a weak central government that failed to keep the young nation united. In May of 1787, the states decided to send delegates to Philadelphia to draft a new governing document—what is today known as the Constitutional Convention. It was at this point that the aged delegate from Pennsylvania offered his sage advice.

4. Blog: A Growing Number of States Are Protecting Minors from Transgenderism

The cultural phenomenon of transgenderism is growing at an astonishing rate. In her book, Irreversible Damage, Abigail Shrier reports that most Western countries have seen a 1,000-5,000 percent increase in teenage females seeking treatment from gender clinics and psychologists—many of whom recommend that these girls socially and physically transition through hormones and sometimes surgery.

5. Washington Watch: Chris Mitchell, Tom Cotton, Mat Staver, Phil Bryant, Travis Weber

Tony was joined by Chris Mitchell, Middle East Bureau Chief for CBN News, who shared the latest on the situation in Israel. Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator from Arkansas, blasted the Associated Press for claiming to be unaware they were sharing office space with Hamas militants in Gaza. Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, discussed the first state-wide permanent order in the country against COVID restrictions on churches. Phil Bryant, former Governor of Mississippi, discussed the significance of the Mississippi abortion law on which the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments. And, Travis Weber, FRC’s Vice President for Policy and Government Affairs, unpacked the Equality Act and why it cannot be fixed.

6. Washington Watch: Ralph Norman, John Joyce, Connor Semelsberger, Jim DeMint

Joseph Backholm was joined by Ralph Norman, U.S. Representative for South Carolina, who talked about the gas crisis. John Joyce, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania, recalled a hearing at which HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra was asked about partial birth abortion. Connor Semelsberger, FRC’s Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity, discussed how the Biden administration is pushing hard on abortion. And, Jim DeMint, former U.S. Senator for South Carolina, shares about his new book, Satan’s Dare.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Praying and Standing With Israel

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Christ Mitchell, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Caroline Glick, and Heather Johnston to pray over and discuss the siege on the Holy Land that has sparked debate around the world and how the fate of this tiny nation and the world’s Christians are inextricably linked.