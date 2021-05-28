Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Unequally Woked: One Teacher’s Stand to Stop the Left

It took a young, courageous Spanish teacher to stand up and say, “Not in my school district” to open the eyes of Americans all across the country. Now, a month later, his viral video is sparking a nationwide movement to expose the Left’s biggest lie: it’s not happening here. It is, Jonathan Koeppel insists. People just don’t know it.

2. Update: The Fighting Irish Fight Back

The White House called it a “scheduling conflict.” But people at Notre Dame knew it was something else: a conflict of values. When Joe Biden didn’t give the keynote address at Sunday’s graduation ceremony, his absence was enough to make headlines. The only truly controversial visit was Barack Obama’s in 2009, but that would be nothing—protestors warned—compared to the backlash over Biden.

3. Blog: Why I Don’t Use Preferred Pronouns

Demi Lovato has “come out” as non-binary. Being non-binary seems to mean that someone does not feel entirely masculine or feminine so they choose to be neither male or female—non-binary. With this label comes preferred pronouns. The thing is, pronouns contain a statement of belief about the nature of reality, so how do we navigate using preferred pronouns that defy reality?

4. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Judging

On this edition of “Worldview Wednesday” we unpack what scripture says about “judging.” Even people who don’t know the Bible have opinions about it. A favorite verse of many who want a get-out-of-jail-free card is Matthew 7:1, which says, “Judge not, that you be not judged.” But what does this Bible verse, and the rest of Scripture, say about the issue of “judging”?

5. Washington Watch: Chip Roy, Rand Paul, Mat Staver, Anthony Wade, Tom Cotton, Jerry Boykin

Tony was joined by Chip Roy, U.S. Representative for Texas, and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, FRC’s Executive Vice President, who cautioned against the influx of Critical Race Theory in military training. Rand Paul, U.S. Senator from Kentucky, discussed the small business committee hearing about Planned Parenthood unlawfully obtaining Paycheck Protection Program loans. Anthony Wade, Lead Pastor of Faith Building Church in Lebanon, Ohio, praised his City Council for making Lebanon Ohio’s first sanctuary city for the unborn. And Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator from Arkansas, talked about new intelligence showing that three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in November 2019.

6. Washington Watch: Mike Johnson, Scott Rasmussen, David Bullard, Jonathan Koeppel

Tony Perkins was joined by Mike Johnson, U.S. Representative for Louisiana, who discussed the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire agreement and the Biden administration’s efforts to revive the Iran deal. Scott Rasmussen, Pollster and Publisher of ScottRasmussen.com, emphasized the importance of the abortion issue ahead of the midterm elections. David Bullard, Oklahoma State Senator, explained his bill that banned Critical Race Theory from being taught in Oklahoma public school classrooms. And Jonathan Koeppel, a high school Spanish teacher, objected to his school’s radical gender theory curriculum.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: How to Pray for America

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Mike Berry, Jay Johnston, and Michele Bachmann to discuss government policies that have created hostility and even opposition towards biblical Christianity and how Christians should respond.