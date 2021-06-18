Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: In Mother Words, Biden Disses Women

Joe Biden ran on an absurdly radical platform for a “moderate,” but it looks like he saved a lot of his truly crazy ideas for the White House. Just when Americans think his policies can’t get any more deranged, he unleashes a budget that cancels moms! In a bizarre attempt to transgender the English language, Biden has decided to bleep out the word “mother” and replace it with “birthing people.”

2. Update: At DOJ, a Brief Encounter with LGBT Outrage

The Biden administration has pledged allegiance to the LGBT cause so completely that it can’t even give religious freedom a passing nod without being skinned alive by the radical Left. Recently, when the Justice Department hinted at defending the constitutional rights of Christian colleges, the fringe wing of the Left blew a gasket. The DOJ is “aligning itself with anti-LGBTQ hate,” they cried.

3. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Trends in Worldview

Today in America, there is a staggering disparity between those who claim to have a biblical worldview and those who actually have a consistent worldview shaped by Scripture. A recent survey conducted by FRC’s Senior Research Fellow George Barna indicates that a mere 6 percent of American adults possess a biblical worldview, despite 51 percent thinking they have one.

4. Blog: Book Review: Fault Lines: The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe

The call for social justice is flooded with many voices advocating for various political solutions to our society’s perceived injustices. Many wonder what is the solution? In Fault Lines theologian Voddie Baucham Jr. equips Christians to identify the errors underlying Critical Social Justice ideology and encourages us to pursue biblical social justice instead.

5. Washington Watch: Marsha Blackburn, Steve Daines, Mark Brnovich, Vicky Hartzler

Tony was joined by Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senator from Tennessee, to discuss the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on immigration. Steve Daines, U.S. Senator from Montana, talked about President Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and overviewed his bill that would protect babies with Down syndrome from selective abortions. Mark Brnovich, Arizona Attorney General, urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to respect state sovereignty. And, Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Representative for Missouri, warned of the military and economic threats by China and the human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party.

6. Washington Watch: Chris Mitchell, Mary Szoch, Tony Perkins, George Barna

Guest host Joseph Backholm was joined by Chris Mitchell, Middle East Bureau Chief for CBN News, to discuss the Israeli Parliament’s approval of its new government and prime minister. Mary Szoch, FRC’s Director of the Center for Human Dignity, shared an update on North Carolina’s HB 453, a bill which would ban selective abortions of babies with Down syndrome. Tony Perkins, President of FRC and Vice Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, responded to the latest threats to religious freedom in both Finland and Nigeria. And, George Barna, FRC’s Senior Research Fellow for the Center for Biblical Worldview, explained recent research that identifies dramatic changes in long-term faith commitments over the past 30 years.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: Life is Winning in America

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Phil Bryant, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Gary Bauer, and Flip Benham to discuss and celebrate the success of many pro-life efforts across the nation and pray for the day when the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision will be sent to the dustbin of history.