Here are “The 7” top trending items at FRC over the past seven days:

1. Update: Biden: Dragging the Military into a New Era

Recently, Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada, home to one of the most advanced air combat programs in the service, made the controversial decision to host its first-ever drag queen show. To the amusement of America's enemies, some of our most skilled servicemen and women spent their Thursday night gathered around a different kind of runway.

2. Update: The Tax Man Shunneth

Joe Biden keeps saying "America is back." But what he really means is Barack Obama is back. Everything feels like a reliving of Obama’s worst policies—right down to the former president's favorite weapon for crushing the opposition—the IRS. Under Biden, the tax agency’s campaign of intimidation is back, and Christian organizations should brace themselves.

3. Blog: New Barna Research Reveals Extent of America’s Loss of Faith

A recent survey was conducted by research fellow George Barna examining the shift in faith commitments over the past few decades in America. The survey reveals an increase in individuals who do not want the Bible, God, or the church. How should followers of Jesus respond to this decline in individuals who hold or desire a biblical worldview?

4. Blog: Thinking Biblically About Racism

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has become the latest fight in the culture wars. Ideological battle lines are being drawn—some states are moving to ban it, while some government agencies are looking to mandate it. School board meetings have become the front lines for debate over this issue. So, what are the biblical truths to help Christians think through this?

5. Washington Watch: Michael Cloud, Mike Pompeo, Tom Cotton

Tony was joined by Michael Cloud, U.S. Representative for Texas, who called on President Biden to remove Vice President Harris as the border czar. Mike Pompeo, former United States Secretary of State, discussed how President Biden has handled foreign policy, including his weak approach to Vladimir Putin. And, Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator from Arkansas, shared what he is hearing from hundreds of military service members regarding anti-America indoctrination in U.S. military training.

6. Washington Watch: Ted Poe, Herbie Newell, Travis Weber, Ken Starr

Tony was joined by Ted Poe, former U.S. Congressman from Texas, to discuss Iran’s newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, who was once sanctioned by the U.S. for human rights abuses. Herbie Newell, President & Executive Director of Lifeline Children’s Services, shared how his Christian adoption agency is reacting to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. FRC’s Travis Weber explained the new precedent set when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Catholic Social Services. And, Ken Starr, distinguished attorney and former U.S. Solicitor General, discussed the state of religious freedom in America.

7. Pray Vote Stand Broadcast: The Battle for America’s Schools

On this edition of Pray Vote Stand, Tony Perkins was joined by Natassia and Jolene Grover, Adam Kissel, Meg Kilgannon, and Pastor Gary Hamrick to explore the legal rights of students, parents, and teachers looking to protect our children from indoctrination in schools and to share how the body of Christ can come alongside communities and fight for truth in education.